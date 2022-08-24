Patna: Amid protests by the CTET and BTET aspirants in Bihar over delay in jobs, a job aspirant has asked Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to expedite the recruitment so that he can get married at an earliest. The youth named Indrasen, while appealing to Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet, said, "Brother Tejashwi. My girlfriend has left me. Since you have come to power and have given assurance that the teachers will be appointed soon, she calls me every day and asks when will the appointment letter be received. Brother, hurry up a bit so that we can settle down this year."

Since the grand alliance in Bihar came to power, the CTET and BTET candidates have intensified the stir to demand teacher jobs. On Monday ADM Law and Order K K Singh thrashed a job aspirant during the aspirants' protest at Patna's Dak Bunglow Chauraha demanding jobs. In the viral video, the officer identified as ADM Law and Order K K Singh can be seen assaulting the protester with a baton. The aspirant is seen laying on the ground holding a tricolour in his hand.

The ADM wildly beats the protesting teacher aspirant with a baton, hitting him on his face and skull, leaving him bleeding and writhing in pain. The government has ordered an inquiry in this matter after the opposition cornered it over the matter. Amidst the row, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav spoke to the Patna District Magistrate and instructed to get the investigation done in the matter.

Patna District Magistrate constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central Superintendent of Police and Deputy Development Commissioner. The committee has been asked to submit its report in two days. “Our appeal to all the youth, students and candidates of Bihar who have waited a long time so far, is that all of you should have some patience. We are working towards employment and jobs,” Yadav said.

The district administration Patna has banned demonstrations and processions across many places including Dak Bungalow intersection, Gandhi Maidan, Bailey Road, Boring Road for the next three days. State Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary alleged that the protests were a “conspiracy of BJP”. “The manner in which the demonstration was done with the tricolor in hand, that teacher cannot be a candidate,” he said.

According to sources, there are more than 83 thousand 277 vacancies in secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The government is planning to appoint six teachers per school at a total of 5425 secondary schools.