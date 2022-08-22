Patna: A video of an ADM brutally trashing a teacher aspirant in Patna is getting viral on social media. The incident happened when hundreds of teacher aspirants who had qualified CTET and BTET thronged the streets of Patna's Dak Bunglow Chauraha demanding jobs.

In the viral video, the officer identified as ADM Law and Order K K Singh can be seen assaulting the protester with a baton. The aspirant is seen laying on the ground holding a tricolour in his hand. The ADM wildly beats the protesting teacher aspirant with a baton, hitting him on his face and skull and leaving him bleeding and writhing in pain.

The officer also disrespected the tricolour as he kept on waving his baton at the aspirant. Soon after, a policeman snatched the national flag from the protester's hand. The protester received serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

As per the reports, when the media personnel tried to question the ADM, he engaged in a scuffle with them as well. However, the official alleged that the protester was abusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar which left him red-faced. The video of the incident is getting viral on Twitter with nearly 80,000 views in just a few hours.

State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari, whose party is an ally of the ruling coalition, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the episode. The official is K K Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the COVID epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered, Tiwari alleged.

We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished, Tiwari demanded.

The DM, when asked about the episode, said the administration has set up a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage. The committee will submit its report in two days and action may be taken accordingly, he said.

However, the DM also added that a case will be lodged against those taking part in the demonstration as well. No processions are allowed at the Dak Bungalow crossing and hence, the protesters will be booked under relevant sections.