Mathura: A video of two policemen beating a youth for not wearing a helmet has gone viral on the Internet. In the 40-second odd video said to be shot in Bhuteshwar Tirahe in Mathura district on July 17 two cops one of them a traffic policeman can be seen grabbing the youth by his hair and beating him inside a warehouse.

The youth somehow frees himself from the two cops and comes outside on the main road where he is seen shooting a video of one of the two cops who tortured him inside the warehouse. It is said that the policemen stopped the youth a resident of BSA Road in the Kotwali police station area for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler during vehicle checking in the city. When the young man protested, the cops beat him up.