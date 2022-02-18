New Delhi: Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP-Bihar K Bhaiye' remarks, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Friday said that he did not know how many people from Bihar have given their service to Punjab. "Several people in Punjab stay in foreign countries. In such a situation people from Bihar take care of their homes," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, said, adding, "Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj was born in Bihar and scores of people from Punjab come to see Patna Sahib Gurdwara".

Channi did not know anything about Bihar; how come he was made Punjab CM: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

"Scores of pilgrims visit Patna Sahib Gurdwara the birthplace of 10th Sikh guru. Thousands of people from Punjab descended on Patna City (Patna Sahib) when we organised 350th Prakash Parv in 2017. It appears that Channi didn't know anything. How come Congress made him the Chief Minister of Punjab? The assembly election is due in Punjab and by giving such statement, Channi has damaged Congress," Kumar said.

