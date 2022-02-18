Chandigarh: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reached Chandigarh on Thursday for BJP's electoral rally in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections in the state on February 20. In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Puri explained his stand on the state's political scenario at the moment. He noted that BJP was the 'only stable option' for people in the state as both Aam Admi Party and Congress were "peddling false promises".

Hardeep Puri says double engine govt required in Punjab terms Channi Rahul Gandhi comments as Congress manifesto

"In the earlier alliance, BJP was considered the junior party. In the current NDA alliance, strong regional powers such as Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab Lok Congress are with the BJP, and all are considered equals in the front," Puri said, noting that it would be ideal for the state to elect a 'double-engine' government to do away with its problems.

"I have been coming to Punjab for the last several days, and I think the situation here is that people realise the state is economically drowning, and that the national security issue too needs to be addressed. This is why they prefer a stable government, like a double engine government which can solve their issues", the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs stated.

Also read: 'Khalistani' remark row deepens as Punjab CM Channi asks PM Modi for 'fair investigation against Kejriwal'

Reacting to Charanjit Singh Channi's recent controversial 'UP, Bihar de bhaiye' comment, he said, "One manifesto has arrived, where CM Channi humiliates people of UP and calls them 'bhaiya'. On the other hand, their 'young leader' Rahul Gandhi says that they have elected Chief Ministerial face from a poor family." He further asserted that the BJP government would be formed in Punjab if the party succeeded in securing 15 to 20 seats.

Taking shots at Arvind Kejriwal and the recently brewing Khalistan controversy, Puri said he was "shocked" after going through Vishwas' statement. "He just wants to become the head of a state. Whether that is the Chief Minister of Punjab or the ruler of an independent Khalistan is immaterial to him. However, I had always suspected this could happen," Puri said.

Also read: 'Bhaiya' controversy is like the Black issue in the US: Manish Tewari

He said that the two BJP MLAs - Dinesh Singh and Som Parkash - who had strongly campaigned for the party in Punjab back in 2017, could not start campaigning sooner this time, as they had to face the effects of farmers' agitation, translating to backlash against those associated with the BJP. "People were not allowed to go outside. Their homes were attacked. But everything has changed now. According to reports, if BJP gets 15-20 seats, it will form the government in Punjab", the union minister claimed. Notably, Puri also said that an elected BJP government will also be bringing in anti-conversion laws in Punjab.