Chandigarh: State president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann clarified that he will be contesting Punjab Assembly elections while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Chandigarh.

Talking about the speculations over APP's alliance with Balbir Singh Rajewal's party Sanyukt Samaj Morcha he clarified that they did not have any talks with Rajewal's party over the alliance and the party alone will contest on 117 seats and soon CM face will be announced.

Welcoming Election Commission of India for announcement of Assembly election dates in five states including Punjab, claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was amply prepared for the elections and constantly engaged in the election campaign. He said, " We will follow the rules made by the Election Commission as it suits us the most because we are experts in door-to-door and social media campaigning."

"Soon, a new list of the remaining candidates will be released and election will be fought on the core issues. The kind of atmosphere we are witnessing seems like people of Punjab want to pen down the new story. After March 10, no one will have to climb on the water tank, there will be no shortage of teachers in any school, there will be no shortage of doctors in the hospital. On February 14, I appeal to the people of Punjab to mark their voting rights which they got after thousand of sacrifices, and do not fall into any greed or confusion, and vote wisely."

