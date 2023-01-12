Mumbai: Ballistics report has confirmed that the shot fired outside the Dadar police station in September last year was from MLA Sada Sarvankar's licensed weapon, ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police. Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar opened fire during a group clash last year, a police official said.

Sarvankar who was elected from Mahim Assembly constituency denied opening fire. While he claimed that his rivals were trying to malign him, the police said the legislator was present there when workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp clashed outside Dadar police station.

The MLA who's sworn allegiance to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was booked along with his son Samadhan Sarvankar, and 6 others under sections of the Arms Act besides being charged with rioting and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the day of the incident, Sena functionary Santosh Talavane was allegedly attacked by Mahesh Sawant in New Prabhadevi area, around around 12.30 am. Talavane belonged to the then Shinde camp and now ruling dispensation. The MLA who was present when the scuffle escalated shot one round, police said.

As both the factions lodged complaints against each other, the Dadar police had registered two FIRs, including one against Sarvankar as stated above. "There was a scuffle between two groups in Dadar in the early hours. Initially, one FIR was registered. Now, another FIR has also been registered under sections of rioting and the Arms Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok had said.

