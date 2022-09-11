Mumbai: Mumbai MLA Sada Sarvankar along with his son and 6 others booked by the police under sections of the rioting and arms act after the MLA fired outside the police station. Police 30 from the Thackeray faction were earlier booked by the police in the clashes that broke out between the two.

Mumbai Police said, "5 workers arrested of the Uddhav Thackeray faction after a clash broke out between workers of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction over a social media post, in the Dadar area under various sections incl 395 of IPC, have been given relief with the police removing section 395 from the FIR. Case registered against more than 30 people. All other sections are bailable"