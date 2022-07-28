Tirupati(Andhra Pradesh): On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence called 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the country is all set to organise 'Azadisat' with the participation of 750 students from 75 government schools in the next month. All the arrangements related to the event are being made at Satish Dhawan Space Center Shore in the Tirupati district.

A total of 10 girls studying from classes 8 to 12 from different schools were selected in partnership with NITI Aayog. It is being created with the 'All Women Concept' in the context of the United Nations theme of 'Women in Space'. The schools selected were Narayanavanam ZP High School (Tirupati District), St. Francis Girls School (Secunderabad), Gurjagunta (Telangana), JC Errupalem TSWRS (Telangana), APSWR School, Kurgunta (Anantapuram), Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukulam Veeralankapally (AP Andhra Pradesh), J.C. School, G.Armuru (Telangana), GHS, Vengalraonagar (Hyderabad) students participated.

Hexaware Technologies has provided Rs 58 lakh under corporate social responsibility in this initiative and Space Kidz India, Chennai is providing technical assistance. Sai and Raghupathi from Tirupati and Keertan from Hyderabad are among the 15 Space Kidz engineering students who helped. ISRO plans to launch Azadisat and 75 student satellites this year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Also Read: ISRO developing space tourism capabilities: Govt

ISRO chairman S Somnath said this during a joint meeting of science departments and ministries chaired by Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh here. The minister said over 55 start-ups have registered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in just about two years since the space sector was opened for private firms.