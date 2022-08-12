Astrological predictions for August 12, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Things on your professional front may keep you engaged throughout but do not overstress yourself as it may affect your health adversely. It is a good time to think of new ideas and implement them, as your desire to grow intellectually is strong today. You may want to do anything that will expand your business. Client meetings will go as per your expectation. If you wish to increase your earnings you will have to re-establish contacts.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Your stars make you quite confident today and you will be able to express all your thoughts without difficulty. You are able to pour all your emotions for your beloved. Your attitude towards money will depend on your long-term aims and ambitions. For the moment you might get involved in the financial aspects of the work you are doing. You may desire to be a free spirit and do whatever you want to feel.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. An auspicious day for love and relationships. You may recover from stress and anxiety after a hectic work schedule in the endearing company of your beloved. Finances may face a blow as you are likely to face constraints. Your abilities to earn money may be keen today however, you may lean towards negativities. On the professional front you may feel like doing things out of compulsion. However, you may have to get out of it to show your loved one your dedication towards work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may share your professional satisfaction with your beloved. They may help you to look at things from different perspectives. Learn to get more flexible to understand and support your sweetheart in their views. Challenges may be indicated in financial matters however, they may not be your priority for the day. You may face them with confidence. Professional matters may turn favorable as you may make right decisions. Keep up the attitude as it may lead you successfully towards your goals.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Expressing love in an innovative way may impress your loved one. You may be strongly influenced by an external stimulus that may propel you to enchant your beloved. In financial matters you may want to start a joint venture. Besides you may get a proposal for the same. Go for it as it may boost your finances. A busy schedule may keep you engrossed at the workfront. Planning and prioritising may help to ease your burden.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Your fun and adventure may attract your sweetheart. A happy time may be on the cards as you are likely to get appreciated for your talent and bringing romance to a new height. On the monetary front you may utilize time to study market trends. You may have to plan investments keeping in view their long term benefits. On the work front you may be in a mood for some adventure. This may propel you to take a much-awaited break from your daily routine.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Matters in your personal life may not let you concentrate on your work at the office today. Keep your professional and personal lives separate and give them both the attention they deserve. You might also wish to explore new ideas and avenues. There is nothing wrong in doing so however, it is necessary to select the right day for any new beginnings and today is not that lucky day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Today. you shall have no time to think about your financial condition as you shall be busy with many other things. You may not even have the time to check your bank balance online. Your professional life is likely to go smoothly. You may have to take on huge responsibilities in the morning but you will be able to complete the majority of the tasks by the evening. You are likely to mark errors and become cautious.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You may stay away from the minor problems you have been facing in your love life lately. This has become possible only because the two of you have tried your best. You have brought maturity in yourself. You will feel happy if you try to continue with this change. You may be compelled to finish an important project in time. Even though you may be confused at first, you will ace it without fail.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You will work with enthusiasm. However, extended office hours will leave you exhausted. You may even pressurize your colleagues to put in more effort and they may not like this. It’s better to follow a natural flow as you will expect natural results. If you are in the family business, family members will stand by you when you need them financially and morally. If you are looking to increase your net worth, your network will be the key.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Financial crisis will be sorted out only if you stay composed and cool. The second half of the day indicates that advice coming from people in your group (online or offline) will be very useful. Your stars may not be as favourable today. However, as the day progresses, you will realize that planetary positions are changing and luck is supporting you. You may put a lot of effort for petty matters in the morning but the evening will compensate for everything.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You will have a better level of understanding with your spouse today. There is a reason to smile as your work will be appreciated by everyone at the office. Your boss may be very happy with your efforts and this will make you feel quite secure. You may feel that you are in the right direction. However, there may be a considerable decline in your financial graph today. Some sudden expense will make you feel a bit worried.