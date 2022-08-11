Astrological predictions for August 11, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You may sideline your love life but your sweetheart will understand your responsibilities and forgive you. You may feel that you are not keeping your partner happy. However, your beloved knows your instinct. You are likely to get emotional support from your loved one. You will be investing all your energy in making things work for you at the work front. You will be going ahead with proper planning yet chances of doing backbreaking hard work are there.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. This one of those ordinary days that, somehow, do not turn out too well. Unexpected expenses that could totally upset your budget cannot be ruled out. There will be positive changes in your thinking, because of which you will also see many positive changes in your life. Fortune is in your favour so you would win over your financial crisis today! Some new projects may also come your way. You will be happy with the way your destiny is heading.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. It may be a day to keep up your learning attitude. Turn a patient listener for the day and pay heed to the needs of your beloved. Broaden your horizon for a smooth sailing in the relationship. It may not be a satisfactory day for finances as well. You may feel stressed and worried about meeting your contingency needs. The picture may be the same at the workfront as confusions may take over. However, staying determined may help to successfully complete pending tasks.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Your spouse may help you to release stress that you may have built during the day. However, it may not be difficult for you to manage emotional stress with your beloved by your side. Finances may be average as not much gains may be foreseen for the day. Energy levels at the workplace may compel you to keep a low profile at the workplace. Aggression may only spoil the situation so be careful with your actions and words.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. There will be a practical aspect added to your basic nature. You will be thinking more loudly about things and people in general. You may be driven by emotions and may want to give charity to others. Take precautions as the workplace seems to bother you today. It's time to display your power, if you are the boss. If you are an employee, it's a tough time as you will have to agree with your employer.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Your love life and work will both go hand in hand. This is the right time to strengthen the emotional bond with your partner. The day is going to remain in your favour as far as finances are concerned. If you have invested money in mutual funds, equity markets or speculative activities, today you are going to get good returns. The right time to go for some research and development.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You may want all the attention of your companion. You will want to be the centre of attraction wherever you go. Old financial investments are not going to appreciate so you should wait for a few more days. You may feel homesick in the office today. Therefore, you may have a least bothered attitude about work. If you maintain integrity and harmony with your colleagues, you will see nobody will complain about you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Professional and personal life seem smooth sailing today. You have to be satisfied with a casual yet less demanding relationship. Good news is that you may be stress-free with your beloved. Make sure that you don’t bring any problem to love life. Your attempts to keep your family members happy will add to happiness in your life however it is not going to pour in money in your account. Your earning will be the ‘good will’ that you gather today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. In terms of your love life, be a little emotional in order to impress your beloved. Even if you pretend a little, it shouldn't be a problem as your intention is good. It’s going to be a day of financial success. Your efforts that have gone in anything productive, will not go in vain and will give you adequate returns. There will be a strong urge to earn more. You need to be very watchful at your verbal communication today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Along with a progressing professional front, domestic life too is doing quite well. You may be in a good sense of humour while you are with family and beloved. Your communication will remain sweet with your near and dear ones. Your ability to plan and organize things will be very good. Your managerial abilities will be at a height. This is why you will be able to manage your money well. This is a nice day to display your power.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You want some time and space to understand your spouse. Emotional matters won't interest you much. Ensure that you don't hurt anyone. Make sure that you don’t create any unnecessary complexities. It’s time to keep your relationship simple. You will try more to stop the anger and fights which are spreading all around you. You will try to solve the small issue by going to the root cause of it. This will cause some stress. You need to control this stress today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You may be involved in the relationship but you need to put in an extra effort to woo your beau. You need to keep patience in the relationship. The future relationship will be good provided you keep your long-term commitment. Your mood will be very good. You will be able to arrive at conclusions in many things. You should use your emotions for constructive work today. Overall, it's a day in your favour and your energy levels will remain very high.