Astrological predictions for December 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may get to spend happy times with your loved ones today. You may learn to play some musical instrument as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You are likely to be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing today. You may even lose touch with reality and make errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination, ensure that things work out in the end.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression. You will get love and affection only if you too express the same for your beloved. You will be content with what you possess. You may be happy with your financial condition also. Overall, the day looks good and fruitful for you on the monetary front. This is an ideal day to polish your skills at the workplace. You might be busy discussing informal matters with your colleagues.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Today the stars are likely to be favourable for you for everything that you wish to acquire. You will remain happy with your money today. A clear sailing day at the office today. There won't be much to do except for routine work. However, you should take advantage of this free time and utilize it for self-development. You are likely to take responsibility and may progress gradually. Make full use of positivity!

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. With so much happening on the work front, your love life may take a backseat for the day. Today will be ideal to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. You are likely to turn emotional. Sadly, the day will be packed with a lot of entertainment and drama in the workplace. Hang tough or else you may just lose the count of things happening around you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. You are advised to be the ideal family man today. By doing this, you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You are at your best when communicating with others, and your silver-tongued speech will charm many. Your day will be spent in negotiating, meetings, and in interacting with people to get things done. At work, you may be put in charge of some investigative task. Towards the evening, people around you will find you incredibly charming and irresistible. On the whole, it's a good day from a health point of view. There won’t be any financial imbalance from any angle either.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Endless ambitions and limitless energy; a day tailored to perfection. On the career front, you will be looking for some challenging activities. You will have more than enough vigour to tackle anything that work or academics can throw at you. You may also become a bit health conscious and proactive. This may make you worry a bit about the near and distant future from a financial standpoint but don’t worry, things will be back in control during the second half of the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Your role in bringing around important and influential deals will be pivotal indeed. However, at work, the final result may not actually be up to the standards you expected. However, a pleasant evening with your beloved will clear all such shadows and lighten your mood. While the first half of the day is going to shower blessings of coins in your pocket, the second half of the day can be very tricky especially for a spendthrift like you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may want to develop good skills on the personal front to maintain harmonious relationships. A cheerful day ahead with your loved one. You are advised to invest your funds in furthering your career or business interests. You shall attempt to strike balance between your work and funds. You will ensure that you get adequate returns. You might get opportunities to learn or adapt new techniques to the workplace. You may welcome a change in strategies to accelerate growth.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Businessmen conducting business with people in other cities or states or even abroad will fare very well. You shall gain sufficient financial benefits from such business. However, you need to focus on your communication skill at the workplace today. Avoid direct talks with colleagues, unless it is about something important. You should not make decisions without informing your superiors. Be careful and try not to annoy others. Otherwise, you may face major problems.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Today you are not likely to be satisfied with your financial situation but do not become depressed as this is just a passing phase. Be positive, the future bodes well. Your morning will be filled with sentiments and emotions. Interestingly, noon may appear with a paradox. You may not understand critical and complex things. You will focus more on your goals in life later during the day. Your day may end on a stressful note. Thus, you must find time to relax.