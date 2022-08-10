Firozabad: An Assamese girl has been allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad even as police have lodged an FIR against the accused. The case was filed at Jasrana police station in Firozabad on Tuesday.

The victim a resident of Dhruvari, New Ghat police station area of ​​Assam alleged that the accused Rohit Chauhan, son of Ram Singh, a resident of Mohalla Jatwan Tikaitpura of Jasrana police station in Firozabad befriended her through social media and raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The accused had introduced himself as a sub-inspector, she said. She said the accused described himself as a police officer posted in Noida and repeatedly raped her for several days at a hotel in Paharganj area of Delhi where she landed on June 9. The girl said the accused also took away her jewelry. On August 7, she somehow escaped and lodged a complaint with the Jasrana police station.

Jasrana in-charge Inspector Azad Pal Singh said that after registering an FIR on the complaint of the victim, the search for the accused has been started. The relatives of the victim have also been informed, he said.

