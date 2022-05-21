Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remains critical as the flood and landslide-related death toll touched 14 on Saturday morning. According to the flood bulletin issued by the Assam government's Disaster Management Unit, five people have died so far due to landslides, flood-related deaths have reached 9. The floodwaters have also partially or fully submerged 3246 villages in 29 districts affecting 8,39,691 people including women and children.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that the floods have damaged 6,248 houses fully and 36,845 houses partially in different flood-hit districts. Apart from this, the floodwaters have also washed away bridges and breached embankments in many places affecting road communication. The ASDMA officials said that the floodwaters have also submerged 100,732.43 hectares of agricultural land affecting standing crops in some of them.

The ASDMA officials further added that a total of 269 stranded people have been rescued from Dima Hasao district in the last 2 days with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and they have been airdropped in Silchar.

The Assam Government has allotted additional Rs. 2 crores each to Cachar and Dima Hasao district for releasing Gratuitous Relief to the affected people. The government has also transported 24 MT of food items to the Dima Hasao district with the help of IAF in last 2 days.

The ASDMA flood bulletin stated that the government has opened 343 relief camps and 411 relief distribution centers in all affected areas and that a total of 86,772 inmates are staying in these relief camps.

