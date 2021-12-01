New Delhi: People suffering from continuous pollution in Delhi are expected to get some relief on Wednesday as there has been a slight drop in the level of air pollution in Delhi. According to SAFAR India (System of Air Quality and Other Forecasting and Research), under the Union Ministry of Earth Science states that "Delhi's Air Quality Index of 2.5 was recorded at 337 today. However, the air quality is still in the 'very poor' category."

In NCR, the pollution level in Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad is in the 'very poor' category, while there is some respite from pollution in Gurugram. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, the level of pollution in different areas of Delhi is in the 'severe' category, while in many areas it is in the 'very poor' category.

Let's know today's pollution level in Delhi-NCR:

From November 1-30, the highest air quality index was recorded in the poor category. According to SAFAR India, there is still no hope of reaching the air quality in the better category. Even at the beginning of December, the air quality will remain in the poor category. On Wednesday the quality index has been recorded at 2.5 per cent, it will remain the same on Thursday as well.

Areas to have pollution level 2.5: Pusa- 342, Lodhi Road- 335, Delhi University- 362, Airport Terminal T3-335, Mathura Road- 365, Aya Nagar- 309, IIT Delhi- 325. When the Air Quality Index is 0-50, it is considered in the 'good' category. 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', 400-500 as 'severe' and above 500 as 'very poor'. considered 'serious'.

According to experts, fine particles present in the air matter of less than 10 PM, ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitric dioxide, carbon monoxide and dioxide all cause inflammation in the respiratory tract, allergies and damage to the lungs.

