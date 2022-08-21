Hyderabad: Battle lines are drawn for the Munugodu Assembly bypoll as ruling TRS and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to romp home. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who addressed a public meeting in Mundugode on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Centre is not allocating funds for Telangana. To counter his attack and sound a poll bugle, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will address a massive public meeting in Munugode in which former Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy will be formally joining the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

KCR dared Amit Shah to answer as to why the Centre has not yet decided on the Krishna river water sharing formula for the state. He alleged that the Centre has not decided on the share of river water even after eight years after formation of a separate state for Telangana. TRS and BJP are taking the Munugode Assembly bypoll as a prestige issue as the outcome of the election is likely to give a perceptual edge to the winner ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Also read: Shah emphasises on human intelligence for counter-terror action

As Congress is keen on retaining the seat while the BJP wants to prove that it is the "alternative" to the TRS by emerging victorious. However, the TRS was pooling all resources to clinch the Munugode seat to prove that the people are with the ruling party. Rajgopal Reddy will be joining BJP in the presence of Amit Shah, sources in the saffron party said Raj Gopal Reddy would be contesting as its candidate. Both Congress and TRS are yet to decide their candidates.

The BJP in Telangana. which is on a winning streak by defeating the ruling party in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls. Similarly, it put up a decent performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections during the last two years. While BJP is banking on anti-incumbency votes and the alleged "family rule" of KCR, while the TRS is exuding confidence in winning the seat by showcasing the welfare and development schemes that the state government has been implementing for the past eight years.

According to the 2018 Assembly poll statistics, Munugode has 2,17,791 voters. Rajgopal Reddy polled 97,239 votes defeating his nearest TRS rival K Prabhakar Reddy by a majority of 22,552 votes. BJP candidate G Manohar Reddy secured 12,725 (6.4 per cent of the total votes polled).