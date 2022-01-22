Alwar: Former union minister and national general secretary of Congress Jitendra Singh visited the victim's house of the Alwar rape case on Saturday. He consoled the victim's sister and family members and promised them speedy justice in the incident.

"Today I meet elder and younger sister of the victim and assured them about the ongoing investigation by the police in a transparent manner and soon the justice will be served to them."

"Apart from this the local administration and the government and the state Minister Tikaram Julie has helped a lot and all the necessary arrangements regarding their livelihood and education will be taken care of. We are also looking for providing financial assistance to the family," he added.

On a question regarding till when the case will be resolved, "Our Chief Minister has involved all the Police machinery to investigate the matter, police teams are working day and night to crack the case. A special team for Jaipur has also been reached here, and the best possible resource that the state has is being used here. Soon the culprits will be nabbed "

He alleged opposition playing politics over such a sensitive issue and urged them to help victims families instead of making moves for their political gain.

On January 12 a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl, who is unable to speak properly, was found in a distressed condition on a bridge in Alwar with injuries on her private parts. Since then the police is investigating the matter but are still clueless about the absconding culprits.