New Delhi: An all-party meeting would be held under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Finister Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president of the island nation declared a state of emergency in the country with immediate effect on Monday, ahead of the July 20 election for the post of the president which fell vacant after Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation following the popular public uprising against him.