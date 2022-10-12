Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote an emotional tweet after cremating his father Mulayam Singh on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai. Yadav shared two photographs from the site where his father was cremated and wrote, "Aaj pehli baar laga...bin suraj ke uga savera (Felt as if the morning arrived without the sun)," in Hindi.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai where Akhilesh Yadav lit the funeral pyre in the Safai’s Mela ground.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time CM, and former defence minister, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a short bout of illness. He was 82. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.