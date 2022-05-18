Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): A mentally-challenged person named Venkatesh had been roaming in the Garuda locality of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand and was spotted by the social activist Akhil Joshi. Venkatesh could not say anything about himself because, except for Tamil, he didn't know any other language. Then arrangements were made to send him to Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi.

Social activist Akhil Joshi first took Venkatesh to his home at Sirkote in Uttarakhand, where he was given food, clothing, and also good bathing. Thereafter, Joshi took Venkatesh to Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi. Venkatesh was taken to Delhi by a flight. Meanwhile, contacts were also established with the additional secretary, Atulya Mishra at Tamil Nadu Bhawan. Later, Venkatesh was flown to Chennai late on Tuesday evening when two officers from Tamil Nadu arrived at Tamil Nadu Bhawan to pick him up.

Station House Officer of Baijnath police station, Kailash Singh Bisht, said, earlier efforts were made to find out Venkatesh's address. Besides, Akhil Joshi previously also successfully sent a deranged person belonging to Madhya Pradesh back home with his efforts.