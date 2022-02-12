Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his Punjab Model on Twitter after not being announced as the CM Face of Congress. In his, 13 point Punjab model he shared 30 pages having details of the Model.

Sidhu’s Punjab Model draws inspiration from Guru Nanak’s philosophy of ‘Terah-Terah & ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ This is Punjab’s Model, Peoples model… to make Punjab a welfare state." and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's vision to empower panchayat Urban Local Bodies, he wrote on social media.

Though his model list has detailed information about every subject but has a special mention of health, education, industry, farmers and Women Empowerment important have been given.

Earlier during an interview "Under the Punjab Model, our government will form a ‘Jittega Punjab commission’, a think tank which will frame policies for the state and various government departments." Similarly, he announced to form a liquor corporation and sand corporation to end the mafia rule.

Furthermore, the PCC president had stated the ‘Punjab Model’ will generate income up to Rs 1 lakh crore in the state finances by ending mafia rule.

Sidhu accepted the party’s decision of announcing Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM Face but his wife Navjot Kaur was not happy with this decision. During an interview, she said that Rahul Gandhi has been misled in making this decision. Her husband was the right choice as a CM candidate in Punjab.

