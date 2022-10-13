Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Student Shubham Garg hailing from a locality in Agra, who has been pursuing Ph D in Mechanical engineering at Sydney College in Australia, became a victim of a racial attack on October 6 when he was on way to a hostel room.

A miscreant attacked Shubham with a knife and he sustained 11 stab wounds. The critically injured Shubham was then rushed to a hospital for treatment in Sydney. No one is in Australia to take care of Shubham. Shubham's father Ramnivas Garg has sought the intervention of BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar in the matter.

BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar has shot off a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging the latter to intervene in the matter. Chahar in the letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had mentioned that "Shubham has been staying alone in Australia. His parents, especially his mother worried about her son. So, visa arrangements should be made for Rohit Garg, the younger brother of Shubham. So, that Rohit can go to Australia to take care of Shubham."