Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Ghaziabad based businessman has been arrested and sent to custody over the allegations of molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, said Mumbai Police.

As per the complaint made by the woman as soon as she got up to open the overhead storage to take out her bag after the flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai, she felt that someone groped her from behind.

The incident took place when the actress was on her way to Mumbai from Delhi on October 3, when the actress and accused were coming to Mumbai on Indigo airline flight number 6E6387. According to the police, "When the plane reached Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, the actress got up from the seat to pick up her bag, when the accused grabbed the actress from behind. The actress reacted to this assault but businessman said he thought it was a male passenger so he grabbed her but later started apologizing."

Also Read: Gujarat : Rajkot district BJP leader's husband molests two minor girl students, booked under POCSO

The actress then lodged a complaint with the flight crew, and the crew took the accused's number and name and lodged a complaint with the Sahar Airport police station. After a case of molestation was filed, the police arrested the accused and produced him in court where the court has remanded the accused in custody till October 20.

Based on the actress' statement, the police arrested the accused under Section 354,354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With agency inputs)