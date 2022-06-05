Jabalpur: In a shocking incident, an accident victim was bitten by a stray dog at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh on Friday raising questions about the safety of the patients. It is learnt that an 18-year-old Priyank, a resident of Nayagaon MPEB Colony, was injured in a road accident eight days ago and was admitted to ward number 14 of the medical college.

On Friday night, when the patient was sleeping on his bed, a stray dog ​​entered the ward and attacked him and bit his hand. The family also complained of a delay in Priyank's treatment after the dog bite saying he kept screaming in pain due to the dog bite and the ward boy only applied ointments and bandages while the doctor reached the ward only after several hours to give him painkiller and anti-rabies injections.