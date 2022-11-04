Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti on Friday once again criticized the Central government on the issue of Article 370.

"The protest in Leh confirms that the abrogation of Article 370 was against the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said in a statement on Twitter. She further said, "Fortunately, the people of Ladakh have the right to protest peacefully, unlike Kashmir, but here people cannot even breathe freely."

Also read: Final notice to Mehbooba Mufti to vacate official residence by November 15

Notably, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) along with Leh Apex Body (LAB) observed Ladakh Bandh on Wednesday. Hundreds of protestors in Leh have demanded statehood for Ladakh. It should be noted that Ladakh was separated from the state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 and given the status of a Union Territory.

According to social activist Kargili, KDA and LAB discussed their issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs on several occasions, but instead of solving the problem, it was only delayed.