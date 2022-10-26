Srinagar (J&K): PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday given a final notice by the Lt Governor's administration to vacate the allotted government residence at Gupkar in Srinagar by November 15.

The Deputy Director of the Estates Department has posted this notice on Mehbooba's residence and directed that she is occupying the bungalow illegally, so she should vacate it by November 15. It may be recalled that Mehbooba Mufti has been living in the government bungalow "Fair View" in Gupkar, a posh area of ​​Srinagar, for the past decade, which was allotted by the States Department to her father, the late Mufti Saeed as Chief Minister in 2005.

Addressing Mehbooba Mufti in this notice, the Deputy Director of the States Department said, "According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2020, the government has decided not to provide rent-free government accommodation to the former chief ministers, according to which they are not allowed to live in this bungalow."

Notably, the said department had given notice to Mehbooba Mufti on the 15th of this month to vacate the residence. Though Mehbooba Mufti had given reasons for leaving the bungalow to the estates, the department declared them unacceptable and gave them a final notice on October 25. She was also ordered to vacate the bungalow by the said department in the year 2020.