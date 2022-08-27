AAP showcases protest against BJP over misusing CBI
Published on: 2 hours ago
AAP showcases protest against BJP over misusing CBI
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on August 27 held a protest against the BJP over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The CBI on August 19 conducted raids at multiple locations across several states including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. (PTI)
Loading...