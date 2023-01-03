Palakonda (Andhra Pradesh): A nine year old girl was raped by a man in Viraghattam Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh. This happened on January 1.

According to DySP GV Krishna Rao, the victim girl hails from a village in Viraghattam Mandal. She went outside around 7 pm on January 1, 2023. A 48 years old man of the same village forcefully took her away by shutting her mouth. Due to this, she could not scream. Later he took her to a nearby graveyard and raped her. There some passersby heard her screams and rushed to her help.

Later the accused, who has been identified as Guru Naidu and native of same village, fled from the spot. Locals chased him and apprehended him in the neighbouring village. Meanwhile villagers informed to the victim girl's parents. They handed over her to her parents amid pool of blood. Seeing her severe bleeding condition, she was shifted to the Palakonda Regional Hospital.

The DySP further said that the victim is not in a state to answer police questions so we have not interacted with the victim directly. We have noted down the statement of the parent, to whom the victim has narrated her ordeal. Meanwhile, we have registered a case against Guru Naidu under the POCSO Act.