Warangal (Telangana) : A fifteen-year-old girl was raped several times for the last few days by two youths at Warangal city in Telangana. The duo who are brothers in relation live near her house in same colony in Warangal city.

The horrible act of sexual offence came to light when on Thursday found that the youths were making indecent gestures infront of the girl. On enquiring it was revealed that the culprits identified as Azmad Ali (26) and Abbu (22) took her nude pictures and videos and threatened to blackmail her and raped her several times. The girl couldn't tell anything out of fear.

Thereafter girl's mother complained to the Mills Colony police on Thursday. Police have registered a case against Azmad Ali and Abbu under POCSO act and have been detained. "They are being interrogated now," a senior police officer said.

The girl, who is studying in class 10, was staying at home alone was lured by the duo at their home. "Apparently it seems that they then raped her and took pictures and made videos of her and started blackmailing her. The girl is in a state of shock and we are not able to interrogate her properly. Once we interrogate her we will be able to understand the exact incident," Mills Colony CI Srinivas said.

As this news spread then BJP leaders along with the victim's family members and relatives attacked the accused's house. The situation got tensed when they vandalised their vehicles that were parked in front of the house. Taking cognizance on it, police were deployed to maintain law and order situation in the locality.