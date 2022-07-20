Sanand(Gujarat): A 10-feet tall brass coin with a message about untouchability engraved on it has been designed by the Dalit community for the new Parliament building in Ahmedabad. According to sources, the 1000 kg coin has pictures of Dr B R Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha engraved on either of its sides, while the word "Untouchability" is written on it in 15 different languages.

Social activist Martin Macwan said that the country became independent in 1947, but "will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047?" He reminded everyone that untouchability still exists even after 75 years of independence. "Dalit people are prevented even from going to the temples today. Due to the social problem of untouchability, people believe that this coin will help to bring more weight to the matter," he added.

Reportedly, a letter has been sent to the central government, but the government has not responded. The letter also mentioned the abolishment of untouchability. People plan to take the coin from Sanand to Delhi on August 1 in the form of a rally with 350 people, and will reach Delhi on August 7.