New Delhi: About 55 per cent of Indian citizens are in favour of the government expanding the Covid-19 booster dose cover to include all adults, according to a survey by Local Circles. The survey revealed that 1 in 2 of those willing to get a booster dose is keen to try a different vaccine.

"The majority, 55 per cent of citizens are in favour of the government expanding the Covid precaution or booster dose programme to include all adults. This question in the survey received 9,770 responses," the Local Circle survey said.

However, at least 31 per cent of the surveyed population has suggested the government maintain the status quo of precaution doses i.e. only available for health workers, senior citizens. The survey also revealed that 14 per cent of the respondents were in favour of suspending the precaution dose program. The survey attributed this change in opinion to the sharp decline in COVID cases and decreased severity of Omicron in a large majority of the population.

The survey received more than 19,500 responses from residents from 333 districts across India. As many as 67 per cent of respondents in the survey were men and 33 per cent of respondents were women. 44 per cent of respondents were from tier 1, 34 per cent from tier 2 and 22 per cent of respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

Also read: ICMR study shows increase in antibodies after Covaxin booster dose: Govt