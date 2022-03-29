New Delhi: An ICMR study to examine the effect of the booster dose of Covaxin has shown an increase in the levels of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State (Mos), Health and Family Welfare Dr Bhaarati Pravin Pawar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. "A study has been conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to examine the effect of the booster dose of Covaxin which shows an increase in the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after the booster dose," Dr Pawar said in a written reply.

She further stated that international data available on booster doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield suggests three to four times increase in neutralizing antibody levels after administration of the third dose of AstraZeneca/Covishield. "As per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), precaution dose is administered to the Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and persons aged 60 years & above since 10th January, 2022. As on 24th March 2022, a total of 2.21 crore precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered," the Minister added.

