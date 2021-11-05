Mathura: Five people died and one was injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. The mishap took place when the speeding bus and a car collided, resulting in the death of five people, including the bus driver.

Soon after the incident the local administration and the police reached the spot. According to the police, the bus broke the fencing when the bus driver slept at the wheel. Among the dead, 4 car occupants and the bus driver died.

Meanwhile, the injured has been admitted to the hospital and the bodies were sent to post mortem. The SP of Naujheel police station Dehat Shrish Chand said, "The road accident took place on Yamuna Expressway at around 4am on Friday, in which 5 people died and another one was injured. The injured has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the same time, the body has been sent for post-mortem. At present, the identity of the dead has not yet been established."

