Mathura: Forty people were injured when a double-decker bus full of passengers rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway on Monday. The incident took place in the Surir Police Station area.

Local Police and Yamuna Expressway security personnel rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the matter. The collision was so severe that the bus was badly damaged.

The bus was heading for Noida from Agra today morning after the driver had a nap. It rammed into a truck ahead of it near milestone 78 in the Surir Police Station Area of Mathura. The local police were informed by people after they heard the screams of the injured.

Soon after the expressway security personnel and local police reached the spot. They removed the injured passengers from the bus and admitted them to a hospital. Due to the severity of the collision and the mangled condition of the bus it took a lot of effort from the rescuers to bring out the injured from the vehicle.