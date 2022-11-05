Mathura: Four people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed, while a newly married couple was among the three injured in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Surir police station limits, police said on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of those injured.

The injured couple had just gotten married and the family was returning from their wedding ceremony in Noida to Mathura when their car rammed into another four-wheeler and overturned at around 10 pm on Friday, Surir police station SHO Sanjay Tyagi said.

The groom's father Chandrapal Singh (65) and another man named Digambar Singh (40) were killed on the spot, while a person named Harendra succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four-year-old Priyanshi died at the hospital on Saturday, the SHO said. (PTI)

