Jaipur: Omicron variant emerging and spreading in several parts of the country, Rajasthan's capital Jaipur is witnessing a steady increase in Omicron cases. Four foreign returnees in Jaipur detected Covid positive on Monday. Meanwhile, the genome sequencing of their samples has also confirmed the presence of the Omicron strain in these patients.

After the four people tested positive, their samples were sent to SMS Medical College for genome sequencing, where a late night report confirmed the presence of Omicron in these patients.

The patients have been admitted to RUHS Hospital. As of now, their condition is stated to be stable with no major health issues.

After the report of genome sequencing came out, the medical department has started tracing the people, who came in contact with these patients. Earlier, 10 patients in Jaipur were found infected with this new variant of Corona.

Also read: Omicron hits 10th person of Jaipur family returned from South Africa