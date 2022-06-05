Raipur: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed concern over the cases pending in different courts of the country. Rijiju was talking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new building of the Appellate Tribunal at Nava Raipur on Saturday on the completion of eight years of the Modi government at the Centre. The minister said there were 4.25 crore cases pending at the time he assumed charge of the Law Ministry, which had now piled up to 4.5 crore.

“The new cases coming up are double the cases being settled, which is very worrying. We are working on a new system wherein people will get justice on time,” he said. The Law Minister directed expediting cases in the courts for speedy justice. Rijiju urged the state government to make proper use of the funds allotted for the lower judiciary.

"There should be necessary infrastructure in the lower courts, including residential quarters for judges, halls for the lawyers, high-speed internet for video conferencing so that justice is expedited for people," he said. On the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre, the Union Minister said that the country's “pride has increased faster than development works”.