Cuttack (Odisha): Three dead bodies of students from Cuttack were recovered from the Mahanadi river this morning. Another student who had accompanied the three to the river is yet to be found. The bodies, after being found, were immediately rushed to the Cuttack SCB Medical College and were declared dead on arrival.

3 children drown in Mahanadi river, one still missing

According to the information received, all three deceased were between the age of 10-15 years, studying in class 8 in the Potapokhari area of ​​Cuttack Nuabazar. They had gone to the river to take a bath at around 2 pm on Thursday, along with the fourth child who is still missing. The mishap came to light after some locals and the family members found the bicycles and clothes of the children lying on the river banks when they went to look for them.

The incident was reported to the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and a team of officials immediately began their search operation. After the rescuers rushed to the scene, three bodies were recovered by morning, while the search for the fourth is still ongoing.