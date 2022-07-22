Ghaziabad: Three people of the same family were caught after a failed attempt to steal jewellery from a shop. The police arrested all three and registered a case of robbery against the husband and wife and the father of the wife. They cited financial constraints for their bid to steal jewellery from the shop.

The shop is located in the Malivada area of the Sihani Gate Police Station in Ghaziabad. The police have also received the CCTV footage of the robbery in which the whole incident can be seen vividly. All three posing themselves as customers entered the shop and the woman threw red chilli powder in the eyes of the shopkeeper, and the man tried to run away with the gold chain. However, the shopkeeper caught hold of the woman and handed her over to the police.

Also read: Jewellery worth Rs 8 crore seized from bus in Rajasthan's Udaipur

It was later found that the gold chain had fallen at a short distance and was afterwards recovered. It was revealed in the investigation that the man and woman are husband and wife. The father of the wife was standing outside the shop and fled the scene after witnessing that his daughter was caught. The husband and wife were arrested on the spot while the father of the wife was caught later. The trio are residents of Rajnagar Extension. They have cited financial crisis and debts behind their motive to rob jewellery from the shop.