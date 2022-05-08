Udaipur: The police recovered 50 kg of silver ingots and 72 kg of silver jewellery from 105 parcels from a private bus in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The recovery was made by a police team from Govardhan Vilas police station following inputs about the illegal trade of the jewellery. A checkpoint was erected on the Balicha bypass of the city at which the private sleeper bus bearing No RJ 27 PB 3053 of Shreenath Travels on its way from Ahmedabad to Agra was intercepted, Govardhan Vilas police station officer Chail Singh said.

When the bus driver Ghemar Bhai was questioned about the parcels in the sleeper cabin, he could not give a satisfactory answer after which police recovered the jewellery. Police registered a case in this regard. The bus driver said during the interrogation that the jewellery was loaded in Ahmedabad and was to be supplied at different places in Udaipur city, Nathdwara, Jaipur and Agra. The market value of the seized jewellery is estimated at Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 crore.

Also read: Kerala: Couple arrested with 7 kg gold at Karipur International Airport