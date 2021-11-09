New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met Manipur leaders at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday and discussed the political situation in the state. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Manipur Bhakt Charan Das while speaking to media said that the meeting was regarding the Manipur elections.

"We discussed with Sonia Gandhi about the Manipur political situation and the coming elections. Everyone gave their viewpoint and it was listed by the high command. Everyone presented their views, she had a long discussion with senior leaders," he said. The Congress leader added that the meeting at 10, Janpath was very cordial. It lasted for about 40 minutes, and the overall political situation was discussed briefly in the meeting.

On being asked if Rahul Gandhi was also present, Das said the meeting was headed by Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was not there. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, working president, many other MLAs, Senior Observer Jairam Ramesh, and AICC in-charge Bhakt Charan Das were present in the meeting. The elections are due to be held next year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is currently in power.

(ANI)