New Delhi: Foods that are acidic, sour, sweet, bitter, covered in Indian heritage masalas, and more are all popular in India. Following the advent of digital technology, we have all undoubtedly been guilty of mindlessly scrolling through and watching culinary videos on Instagram. One is undoubtedly been compelled to get out of bed and head straight to the kitchen if you glance across the Instagram pages of delicious dessert and easy-to-whip-up recipes.

Here's a list of food connoisseurs, some of whom are professional authors, others are bankers, etc., but all of them share their passion for food and post the yummiest social media photos of irresistible treats. Shivesh Bhatia, a self-taught baker, author, and content producer is a 25-year-old with a large fan base. He established "Bake with Shivesh" in 2016, a website to interact with people by sharing delectable dessert recipes and his passion for baking. So far, he has written two best-selling cookbooks, "Bake With Shivesh" and "Shivesh Bhatia's Desserts For Every Mood," in addition to developing recipes for FoodHall, Delmonte and Britania.

Masterchefmom by Uma Raghuraman: If you enjoy spicy and savoury South Indian cuisine, you should definitely check out Uma Raghuraman's Instagram account. The mother of two currently has 228K followers on Instagram and is a magician in the kitchen. If you've ever considered making Indian cuisine healthier, follow Hina and enjoy her colourful feed. Learn how to cook using her recipes. When not whipping up food, Gujral, a banking graduate, enjoys reading and playing with her dogs in her leisure time.

Cooking_with_li by Lidang KLidang K has 36.6K Instagram followers with a bio that reads, "I measure by hand and cook by eye, and the best way to teach you is to show you." If you're interested in Naga food cuisine or have already tried it, her channel covers the complete process of making popular Naga meals, like bamboo shoot pork curry and other simple Naga home cook recipes. Lidang, a food lover, captioned one of her Instagram posts, "Nothing compares to a basic home-cooked supper. Pork with bamboo shoot, eromba, boiling cabbage, rice, and fryums on my plate."

Sailusfood by Sailaja Gudivada from basic, cosy Andhra food to an all-out Andhra vegetarian bhojanam, features everything Andhra! If you live far away from your native hometown, Sailu's Instagram feed will make you miss home food. She presently has 69.3K Instagram followers and describes herself as a passionate food blogger and photographer who also enjoys organic gardening. Veganricha by Richa Hingle: Are you a proponent of avoiding animal-based products? Then there's Richa for you. Richa Hingle, who has 346K followers on Instagram, is a foodie who posts about everything plant-based like the Vegan Chicken Florentine features soy curls simmered with fresh spinach in a creamy garlic cashew sauce to create a delicious and filling dish that tastes amazing on cauliflower steak, pasta, baked potato or as a sandwich filling! gluten-free. She is also the author of "Vegan Richa's Instant PotTM Cookbook," which contains 150 plant-based recipes from Indian cuisine and beyond. She also has a blog at www.veganricha.com.

Passionateaboutbaking by Deeba Rajpal: Her Instagram handle says it all, Deeba Rajpal is an avid baker, as evidenced by her feed, which is brimming with creams, colours and frostings. If you have a sweet tooth, Rajpal's account is a one-stop junction for all things yummylicious. AnushrutiAnushruti is a Mumbai-based culinary writer, photographer, recipe developer, and nutritionist. She maintains the Divine Taste blog, where she promotes her cooking techniques based on traditional ayurveda and sattvic cooking concepts, and incorporates recipes from around the world utilising fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

Whiskaffair by Neha Mathur: If you're looking for a good cross-section of Indian, American, Asian, Middle Eastern, European, Mexican, and International cuisine and recipes from around the world, Neha Mathur's Instagram account with 142K followers shares detailed step-by-step instructions that ensure they turn out good every time. Foodfashionparty by Asha: She is a homemaker and discovered that cooking and feeding others gave her solace after marrying and moving to the United States. Stepping into a whole new world, food became her love, interest, and something she craved to do every day. Her account foodfashionparty, has 140k followers, and demonstrates her affinity for combining Indian spices with diverse cuisine in a trendy approach. (IANS)