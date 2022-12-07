Hyderabad: BJP which is seeking a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat has not fielded a single Muslim candidate in a state which has 9 percent Muslim population— which it believes would help exploit the M-factor to their favour— sending a clear message to its loyal Hindu vote bank. The saffron party had refrained from fielding a Muslims even in seats where people from Abrahamic religions can sway the result, cementing its pro-Hindutva stand. Last time BJP fielded a Muslim candidate— the lone candidate was in 1998.

As for Principal Opposition Congress, it has fielded six Muslim candidates. The Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with three Muslim candidates, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with 11 Muslim candidates and 177 independents took the poll plunge in the Gujarat Assembly elections held in two phases - Dec 1 and Dec 5.

Owaisi's AIMIM is constantly being criticised by both the Congress and the AAP as BJP's B-team and the Hyderabad MP's party was given monikers 'Green Lotus' and 'hidden Lotus' pointing to the arithmetic of his candidates in the fray benefiting the BJP. Of the 182 Assembly segments, Muslims are contesting from only 72 Constituencies. Muslim voters account for 15 - 60 per cent In 25 Assembly segments, where they can clearly impact the results. As many as 36 Muslim candidates are contesting from Limbayat followed by Bapunagar with 29 Muslim candidates.

As for the chances of Muslim candidates, Congress candidates Aslam Cyclewala from Surat, Javed Pirzada from Wakaner, Ghayasuddin Sheikh from Daryapur and Imran Khedewala from Jamalpur may cruise through while Sabir Kab liwala, an AIMIM candidate from Jamalpur may give tough fight to Congress. If the Muslim votes are diametrically divided in Jamalpur between Congress and AIMIM, BJP's Bhushan Bhat may get re-elected.

Muslim representation in the Gujarat's Legislative Assembly has been on an declining trend since 1952. In 1980, the House had 6 Muslim legislators— the highest so far. The Assemblies formed in 1962 and 2007 had five each of Muslim Legislators. The strength of Muslim lawmakers dwindled to 2 in 2017. This time around a total of 236 Muslim candidates are in the fray—highest ever and 20 of them are women. It remains to be seen, how many can emerge as victorious.