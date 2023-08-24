US VICE PREZ KAMALA HARRIS CONGRATULATES INDIA FOR CHANDRAYAAN 3 SUCCESS HAILS SCIENTISTS AND ENGINEERS

Hyderabad: United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday hailed Indian scientists and engineers after the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully soft land on the moon and described it as an incredible feat.

India's third lunar mission was successful in a soft landing on the moon on Wednesday evening after which the entire country erupted in joy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually witnessed the history that was created, from South Africa, where he is attending the crucial BRICS summit.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for wishes

"Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon. It’s an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly," Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, wrote on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

India became just the fourth nation to achieve the rare feat and joined the likes of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China. India also became the first country to successfully soft land on the south pole of the Moon.

Apart from Kamala Harris, leaders across the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the success achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

A jubilant ISRO chief S Somanath on Wednesday evening from the ISRO centre in Bengaluru announced that India was on the moon and thanked his colleagues, who were an important part of the Mission.

Also read: S African Prez Ramaphosa quotes Rabindranath Tagore to laud Chandrayaan-3 success