US COMMITTED TO WORKING TOGETHER WITH INDIA IN GROUPS LIKE QUAD WHITE HOUSE

Washington The White House on Wednesday said the US is committed to continuing working together with India in groups like Quad to advance economic growth for the two countries and expand cooperation of our shared priorities We re committed to continuing working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation of our shared priorities White House Press Secretary Karine JeanPierre said during a press briefing on WednesdayThe Quad is a strategic forum comprising India Japan the US and Australia Its primary objective is to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the IndoPacific free of any influence The United States and India have a strong bilateral relationship and that s including trade as well the White House Press Secretary addedMeanwhile Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that India and the United States are building the foundations for a strong peaceful and harmonious global community She said she also wished that the relationship between the two countries grows from strength to strength Speaking at a reception at India House which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Sitharaman said We are together and building strong foundations for a strong peaceful and harmonious global community Earlier Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that Indian community members across America have been working to advance bilateral commercial economic and peopletopeople ties A delightful afternoon with Indian community members from across the US who have been working to advance bilateral commercial economic amp people to people ties the Indian Ambassador tweeted ANI