Mumbai: With the Israel-Palestine war entering day 5 on Wednesday, Tel Aviv continues to pound Gaza as human casualties on both sides have crossed 2,200. The Israeli military, in its latest update, has said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died since Saturday's Hamas incursion.

In Gaza, 1,050 people have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, while 5100 others have been injured. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 250,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, while speaking to ETV Bharat, slammed Hamas and said what they did was a 'crime against humanity'. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for supporting Israel.

"What we saw in the last few days is a distinction between a moral and democratic state and a non-democratic and violent and terrorist state. The declaration that your prime minister made is a very clear message. I thank India for supporting Israel," Shoshani said.

Asked about Russia Vladimir Putin's remarks on the ongoing war, the Israeli envoy said he was unhappy not to see a clear voice against those who "slaughtered kids, women, elderly people". "This has nothing to do with politics right now. It is a crime against humanity. These are war crimes. Everyone including the Muslim world should unite and condemn it. They are animals on two legs, I cannot even describe it," he said.

Shoshani said that it was "clear" that some unknown members of Iran and Hezbollah were indirectly involved in the Hamas attack. Asked whether Israel would provide shelter to those civilians in Gaza whose houses it has bombed, Shoshani said: "Listen! They killed our kids, they misused our women, they killed our elderly family members. They did something which is against humanity. They will pay the price."

He added that everyone needs to "fight this radicalism in a way that the whole world sees, hears and understands it." "If they don't, it is going to be a big mistake," Shoshani said. About Indians in Israel, the envoy said most of them are safe and in touch with an "active" Indian embassy in Tel Aviv. "Israel is under war but we have the capacity to protect. We have the 'Iron Dome'. All the Indians who want to leave Israel, as far as I know, they can leave."