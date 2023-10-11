Ankara: Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his strong condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them as a "massacre." He emphasized that Israel's response to the recent attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which included a blockade and bombings in Gaza, was disproportionate.

In an attempt to mediate, Erdogan and his foreign minister engaged in discussions with regional powers and the United States. However, Israel's envoy to Ankara indicated that it was too early to discuss mediation.

Speaking before the ruling AK Party in parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan remarked that even in times of war, there should be a sense of morality. "Preventing people meeting their most fundamental needs and bombing housing where civilians live - in short, conducting a conflict using every sort of shameful method - is not a war, it's a massacre," he said, referring to Israel cutting off electricity and water to Gaza and destroying infrastructure.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories. So far, around 2200 people have lost their lives on either side. Air strikes by Israel have turned entire neighbourhoods to dust in Gaza.

Erdogan also posted a statement in Turkish on his X handle. Its English translation read: "In an environment where the world cannot tolerate the continuation of conflicts and tragedies, unfortunately humanity is not giving a good test in the recent events. The Palestine issue is a matter of dignity for the entire world, the global governance and security order, and all institutions with responsibility and authority.

The international community could not fulfill any of its promises, the United Nations and other organizations left the Palestinian people alone and could not protect Palestine's rights and laws.

We regret the attitude of influential actors in the region, who are fueling the fire instead of establishing tranquility. We call on states in America, Europe and other regions to adopt an attitude based on equitable, fair and humane balances between the parties. Everyone should stay away from impulsive decisions that aim to punish the Palestinian people altogether, such as cutting off humanitarian aid.

Blindly siding with one side will only deepen the crisis. For this reason, as Türkiye, we invite the parties to exercise moderation. We want the war in the region to stop as soon as possible and the problems between the parties to be resolved through negotiations. As Turkey, we are ready to do whatever we can, including mediation and fair arbitration, to quickly get our region out of this whirlpool."

Turkey, which has historically supported the Palestinian cause and hosted members of Hamas, has been working on improving relations with Israel after years of strained ties. Unlike the European Union and the United States, Turkey does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey contended that the ongoing conflict was a result of years of injustices against Palestinians. Erdogan stressed that the only path to peace was the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state through a two-state solution.