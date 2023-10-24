Tel Aviv (Israel): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has asked Gaza residents to share verified, valuable information about hostages being held in their area in return for protection and financial reward.

"If your will is to live in peace and to have a better future for your children, do the humanitarian deed immediately and share verified and valuable information about hostages being held in your area," the IDF wrote in a post on Twitter, now known as X.

As per reports from Gaza, Israel's military dropped leaflets in the beleaguered on Tuesday seeking information from the Palestinians about the hostages being held by Hamas. "The Israeli military assures you that it will invest maximum effort in providing security for you and your home, and you will receive a financial reward. We guarantee you complete confidentiality," the IDF further wrote in its post on X. It gave contact details as well to pass on any information about the hostages.

"The contact details are: Secure phone call: *8619; Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal:+972503957992," the IDF said. There are 222 people including foreigners believed to be captured by Hamas during the October 7 incursion, Israel's military has said. Four of those have been released including.

Yocheved Lifshitz, who was among the two freed by Hamas on Monday said she "went through hell" after being kidnapped by the militant group in the October 7 attack on Israel but was treated well by them once they reached Gaza.