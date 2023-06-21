New York (US) : A member of the Indian diaspora in the United States was seen donning a unique Nehru jacket adorned with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian diaspora gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his inaugural state visit to the US. Among them was Minesh C Patel, who was seen flaunting his jacket.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian diaspora man said, "This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day celebrations. We have 26 of these jackets and out of these 26 jackets four of them are here today." PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, received a rousing welcome on Tuesday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte where he will be staying during his trip to New York.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister. There was a sense of excitement among the crowd, who were eager to catch a glimpse of and interact with PM Modi during his visit. The Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Bora community in the hotel.

An individual of Indian origin in the US expressed his profound joy at seeing and having the opportunity to meet PM Modi, stating, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met Prime Minister Modi here in the United States." Meanwhile, another Indian origin person said, "The aura surrounding PM Modi is truly remarkable, and he warmly greeted us with such calmness and kindness. We are very thrilled."

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and received a grand reception. Members of the Indian diaspora chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans as they awaited PM Modi's arrival in New York. PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them.

PM Modi is expected to meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts on Tuesday (local time). He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, an ANI report said.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.