Washington US US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Friday said US nominee for World Bank presidency IndianAmerican Ajay Banga is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at such a critical moment During a press briefing Patel said Ajay Banga is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at such a critical moment and he s an exceptional candidate Banga s leadership skills and management experience his experience in the financial sector will help achieve the World s Bank objectives by eliminating extreme poverty expanding prosperity while also doing so in a very evolving and dynamic global playing field where we re dealing with a lot of new and pressing issues and challenges like climate change and global health challenges and other things as well Patel addedThe World Bank recently said that IndianAmerican Ajay Banga is the only candidate nominated for the President s position as the nomination period closed on March 29 The World Bank announced that Ajay Banga will be considered for the positionIn a press release issued on its website the World Bank said The World Bank Group s Board of Executive Directors confirmed that as announced on February 22 the period for submitting nominations for the position of the next President of the World Bank Group closed on Wednesday March 29 at 600 pm ET The World Bank said The Board received one nomination and would like to announce that Mr Ajay Banga a US national will be considered for the position The World Bank said that a formal interview will be conducted with the candidate in Washington DCIt said In accordance with established procedures the Board of Executive Directors will conduct a formal interview with the candidate in Washington DC and expect to conclude the Presidential selection in due course In February US President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank In a statement Biden had noted that Ajay Banga is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at a critical moment in historyBiden s statement read Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change He has a proven track record managing people and systems and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results ANI